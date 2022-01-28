Lagos Task Force nabs suspected land grabber

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested a suspected land Grabber Isaac, in Ikeja axis of Lagos.

The agency said the development is in its resolve to rid the metropolis of Land Grabbers and criminal elements looking for properties of unsuspecting indidviduals to acquire,

In a statement issued Friday by its Director, Press and Public Affairs Gbadeyan Abdulraheem the arrested suspect occupies an expanse of land at Oluwasimi Estate, Kane Village, Maryland, after series of petitions were submitted by a complainant Lt. Commander Asasi Adebambo, to the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye over the alleged encroachment by Mr Isaac on a piece of land belonging to him.

The statement said in a swift response to the petition, the Task Force mobilized his men and officers to the said location where the suspect was invited and brought in for questioning.

According to the suspect who claims to have bought the property from one Urobo, said that he would contest the legitimacy of his ownership of the property when The Agency charges him to Court.

The Task Force Chairman further established that cases like this have become rampant in the State and that is why “our sister Agency, Lagos State Taskforce on Land Grabbing has continually partnered with them to nip this problem in the bud”.

“The era of Land Grabbers having their way was over” as he would ensure that all land grabbers in the State are arrested and charged to court.

“We won’t condone any illegality or forceful occupation of Land any longer. Anybody found wanting in this regard will be prosecuted accordingly” Jejeloye stated.

Meanwhile, the Task Force has urged Lagosians to report any suspicious or foul movement of illegal occupants of Lands to the Agency in order to bring the nefarious practice of greed and criminality to a halt.

Jejeloye encouraged the citizenry to be bold and present matters of Land Grabbing to the proper authorities in order not to lose their hard earned property.