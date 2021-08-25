Lagos Task Force Chairman meets with commercial bus drivers + Photos

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday met with executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alimosho branch, as part of efforts to find amicable solutions to the issues creating friction between the transport workers and the taskforce officials.

The Eagle Online recalls that a peaceful protest by some commercial bus drivers in the local government was hijacked by some hoodlums who capitalized on it to disrupt traffic and molest innocent commuters on Tuesday.

Some miscreants were arrested in connection with the disturbance.

The chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, was on tour of Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda, Igando and Iba, where he stopped periodically to address commercial bus drivers on their grievances and urged them to return to work.