Lagos Task Force busts blackspot in early morning raid, arrests 31 suspects

The Lagos State Task Force has carried out an early morning raid across strategic locations in the State in order to rid the metropolis of criminal elements who carry out nefarious activities at odd hours of the day.

Thirty-one suspects were arrested at Oshodi, Ilupeju and Mushin lurking in the dark around garages and bus stops.

The Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, disclosed that raiding blackspot and criminal hideouts is an efficient policing strategy which has yielded positive results over the years.

Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said: “We carry out these raids periodically to curb incidents of traffic robbery, pick pocketing and purse snatching which usually occur at late nights and early hours in the morning.

“We will carry out more raids and utilise other strategies to ensure that criminal elements have no comfort in the State.”

Jejeloye stated that the suspected miscreants arrested will be screened thoroughly before being charged to court.

He sounded a note of warning to anyone engaging in such practices of criminality to desist from such or risk being caught by the long arm of the law.