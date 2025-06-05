Lagos targets silent form of domestic abuse

The Lagos State Government has identified malice between spouses as a rising form of domestic violence that must be urgently addressed within the society.

Olafisayo Alani, Deputy Director of Social Welfare at the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, said this on Wednesday.

Alani spoke during a FIDA programme on Wednesday.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) organised a peer learning session involving traditional rulers, faith leaders, and officials to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Supported by the Ford Foundation, the event was titled: “From Experience to Impact: Strengthening GBV Prevention Through Shared Learning.”

Alani noted that malice between spouses is the least discussed form of GBV, yet one of the most damaging to women’s mental wellbeing.

She stressed the urgent need to tackle this issue, explaining that prolonged silence or emotional neglect can severely impact the psychological health of affected persons.

She added that the ministry had partnered with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to strengthen the reporting and handling of GBV cases.

Alani said: “For any GBV report, dial our toll-free hotline 767.

“You can report anonymously as a mandated reporter.

“If you witness any form of GBV in your community, do not hesitate to report it using the 767 hotline.”

Chief Magistrate Bola Osunsanmi said survivors often fail to appear in court, which leads to sexual violence cases collapsing and perpetrators going free.

Also Read:

She called on survivors to speak out and testify to ensure justice is served and repeat offences are prevented within the community.

Osunsanmi said: “Under the 2021 Administration of Criminal Justice Law, survivors may give evidence in camera for protection.

“Though courts are public, the amended law allows private testimony to shield survivors from stigma or public embarrassment.”

Earlier, FIDA Vice National President, Eliana Martins, said the forum followed previous dialogues held from October 2024 to June 2025.

Represented by FIDA’s National Financial Secretary, Philomena Nneji, Martins explained the forum built on shared understanding of GBV prevention strategies.

She said participants are now better equipped to become knowledge custodians and community advocates against gender-based violence.

She said: “These beneficiaries can now challenge harmful traditional, religious and gender norms, while promoting equality through community-based resources.

“FIDA will sustain the momentum, pushing for continued prioritisation of women’s rights and gender justice across focal states.

“FIDA also plans a community forum to share experiences and review progress in GBV prevention among local and religious leaders.

“The forum will assess achievements, challenges, and lessons learned by beneficiaries during the project timeline.

“This initiative will inform future GBV programmes by incorporating local realities and lived experiences.”

Martins thanked the Ford Foundation for its continuous support and commitment to the cause.

Nnenna Eze, Chairperson of FIDA Ikeja Branch, said the body had recorded 65 percent success in its fight against GBV.

She called for more collaboration to completely eradicate violence against women and girls within communities.

Eze said sustainability of the project would be reviewed, and impactful stories would be highlighted and shared publicly.

This, she said, would help maintain progress in protecting women and girls from violence and discrimination in local settings.

Post Views: 18