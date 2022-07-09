Lagos sympathises with residents over flash flood in several areas

The Lagos State Government has sympathised with residents of the state over heavy flash flooding experienced in several parts, including Oko Oba in Agege, urging everyone to remain vigilant and cautious.

The State conveyed its sympathy in a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.

In the statement on Friday, the government said flash flooding on old Oko Oba Road followed the ceaseless rainfall of over 10 hours that led to the overflowing of the Oko Oba Canal Channel, which is presently undergoing expansion.

Bello stated that the Oko Oba Canal in Agege is being expanded to allow for the containment of more storm water that would reduce flooding in the area.

He explained that the State Government has always advised that motorists and residents should be cautious and refrain from wading through flood waters during heavy rainfalls largely because of the dangers inherent in it.

He added that the contractor handling the expansion project has been slowed down by the intensity of the rains of the past weeks but is committed to a completion of the project.

He reminded that because of the coastal nature of the state, it is bound to experience flooding when there is heavy rainfall, especially about a rainfall that started on Friday with high intensity and has not receded till over 36 hours after.

He said all the water bodies into which the channels, including the Oko Oba channel, will deliver, have risen and will only recede hours after the rainfall ceases.

Bello appealed to residents to be very cautious as Lagos will experience more heavy rains till end of August and that all residents and motorists should avoid having to wade through floods while it is raining.

He also urged all those in depressed and low lying areas in the state at this period to be wary of water level and be ready to move to high areas during the rainfall to safeguard lives and properties.

The Commissioner also enjoined the people to compliment the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang of the state that are busy freeing up all clogged black spots all the time by not dumping refuse into drains and canals.