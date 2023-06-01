Lagos SWAN tasks Sanwo-Olu on consolidating on first-term achievements

The Lagos State Government has been charged to build on the sporting achievements recorded in the last four years under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was contained as part of the congratulatory message from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos state chapter- the apex body of sports writers in Lagos state.

Speaking on behalf of the body, the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun said Sanwo-Olu’s electoral victory was a testament to his lofty achievements in critical sectors in the last four years.

Lagos SWAN acknowledged the smooth and cordial working relationship between the Lagos State Sports Commission under the leadership of Sola Aiyepeku (Chairman) and Oluwatoyin Gafaar (Director General) and their contribution to sports development within the state.

“The last four years was remarkable for sportsmen and women. Lagos state took it upon itself to reward many ex-internationals who brought glory to Nigeria. The government also provided a platform for active athletes to succeed. Also, participation at the National Sports Festivals, National Youth Games and rewarding outstanding athletes cannot be wished away”.

“The state government hosted several international competitions across many sports such as badminton, football for men and women national teams, table tennis championships, and many more in its quest to expose its athletes to international competitions while boosting the sports tourism of Lagos state”, Oshundun said.

In setting the agenda for the new government, Lagos SWAN wants the government through the Lagos State Sports Commission to formulate policies that will outlive the administration and establish the path for sustainable development, while focusing on infrastructural development.

“To sustain the development, the state needs to invest in infrastructures where raw talents can be discovered and nurtured. The infrastructural deficit in Nigeria has adversely affected sports and its development. As the heartbeat of Nigeria and the centre of excellence, Lagos state must lead from the front”.

Lagos SWAN charged the state to formulate policies that will encourage the fusion of sports, education, and vocational training in order not to leave anybody behind.

“Many schools in Lagos state do not have sports facilities which rob many kids of the opportunity of engaging in sporting activities. The state must revisit the educational curriculum and criteria for licence issuance for the operation of educational institutions within the state”, Oshundun concluded.