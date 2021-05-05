The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gaffar.

The new-elected Executive, led by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said the visit was a step towards further strengthening her ties with the LSSC.

The Lagos SWAN Exco commended the LSSC for its developmental initiatives in driving of sports in Lagos State, while describing them as a worthy partner in progress.

While speaking on the occasion, Oshundun thanked the Lagos State Government for the support rendered to the association, which made his first term in office a success.

He said: “We are here to say thank you for what you have been doing for the association in the last three years.

“I must tell you we really enjoyed the relationship with the sports commission and I am not too sure we have had it this good in the past.

“Though, I’m not given to praising people, but you and the Executive Chairman have always been there for us anytime we knock on your doors for any assistance for association.”

He took out time to thank the DG for the huge role he played in securing a brand new bus from the State Government and the provision of palliatives for members during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Other Lagos SWAN Executive Committee members on the visit were Oluchi Tobe-Chukwumerijie, Bunmi Ogunyale, Alfred Okoligwe, Akin Farinto and Afolabi Oni.