Lagos SWAN mourns Ignatius Ajuonoma

The Executive and members of the Lagos Sports Writers Association led by its chairman, Debo Oshundun are mourning the sad and sudden departure of one of its members, Ignatius Ajuonoma over the weekend.

Reacting to the news, Oshundun expressed shock over the demise of the remarkable and dedicated sports reporter who worked with Daar Communications, the owners of AIT and Raypower.

He described his journey through life as an inspiring tale of unwavering determination, resilience, and passion.



The Lagos SWAN Chairman said, “I do not know how to describe how I feel right now. Ajuonoma defied the odds and pursued his dream of becoming a sports reporter and presenter.



“Through sheer dedication and a commitment to excellence, he not only achieved his dreams but also made a name for himself in the world of sports journalism. For everything to end like this has left a sour taste in our mouths.”



While describing the late sportscaster, the Lagos SWAN chairman noted that Ajuonoma’s exceptional talent and tenacity in the face of adversity endeared him to colleagues, peers, and countless admirers.



“Ignatius Ajuonoma’s work in sports reporting was not only a testament to his professionalism but also a symbol of hope and inspiration for People with Disabilities (PwDs) or other individuals facing general or peculiar challenges in lives”.

Lagos SWAN expressed its gratitude to the National body of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria led by Isaiah Benjamin and the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh for their swift response during this difficult time. Their support and recognition of Ajuonoma’s contributions to sports journalism are greatly appreciated.



“In paying tribute to our departed colleague, we honour not only his professional accomplishments but also his remarkable spirit. He will be remembered for his dedication, his indomitable will, and the positive impact he made in the field of sports journalism.”