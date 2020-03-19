Lagos suspends Easter edition of Eko City Farmers Market

The Lagos State Government has suspended the Easter edition of its Eko City Farmers’ Market earlier slated for March 29 at the Tafawa Balewa Square due to coronavirus.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, explained that the suspension was part of the measures the State Government had adopted in order to halt the spread of the deadly virus among the people.

Lawal added that the suspension would be reviewed as the spread of the COVID-19 is controlled and halted, adding that the health and welfare of everybody associated with the organisation of the Eko City Farmers’ Market are the State Government’s priority,

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone that the health and welfare of our farmers, consumers and indeed everybody associated with the Market remain our priority. We will continue to follow the State Government advice to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the market when the conditions allow,” the Commissioner said.

The Eko City Farmers’ Market is as an exceptional initiative aimed at providing a conducive, safe and well structured environment where farmers can trade their farm produce directly to consumers at farm gate prices.

It was designed as a monthly market to be hosted on the last Sunday of every month in order to create an inclusive platform that would cater to the diverse needs of people in different social strata as well as ensure food safety and traceability that meets with international market standards.