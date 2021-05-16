A new executive team has been elected to run the affairs of the National Union of Lagos State Students for the next two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election held late on Saturday produced Shasanya Akinola as the new president.

It was held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos.

Akinola polled 45 votes to defeat Ismail Babatunde, who scored seven votes.

In his acceptance speech after the election, the new president assured members that a union would be restructured to represent their shared interest.

He expressed delight at the successful election, saying the students had chosen wisely.

Akintola said: “I thank God and appreciate members of this great union who have found me worthy of occupying this key position.

“The long-awaited positive development has come.

“This is a new structure; we are going to give priority to issues that will be of benefit to members.

“We are here because of them and for the general good of all.

“We are taking off on a cool atmosphere because the election was well conducted.”

Akinola expressed delight that there was no congressional issue that could have derailed the election proper and commended the Independent Electoral Committee for a good job done.

Speaking to NAN on the sideline, Adeyemi Adetoro, the Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Scholarship Board, who was present as an observer, said he was impressed with the conduct of the election.

Adetoro also commended Babatunde for accepting the outcome of the election in good faith.

He said: “That is a wonderful step.

“The election was peaceful as the students exhibited a good leadership quality, which sent the message that we can count on them as future leaders of election in Nigeria.”

Other members of the new executive of the union are Olufowobi Remilekun as Vice-President I; Opeseyi Adegboyega as Vice-President II; and Edu Olayiwola as General-Secretary, who were returned unopposed.

Also returned unopposed were Jimoh Oluwatobi – Treasurer; Muhammed Omobolanle – Financial Secretary; and AbdulSalam Hassan as PRO I.

NAN reports that NULASS is an association of indigenous Lagos State students across the county.

The union has 68 affiliated school chapters across the country and elects new leaders after every two years.