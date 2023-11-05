Lagos stops 50% cut in transport fares, introduces off-peak rates

The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of the 50 percent reduction in public transport fares and a reversion to the old rates across the state.

So also did it announce the introduction of the off-peak rates in addition to the statement on its X handle.

The statement on Saturday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority said: “The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday (tomorrow).”

The statement said starting “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fares will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate”.

Outside of the statement, LAMATA announced the introduction of off-peak rates.

It said: “However, a new off-peak fare will be introduced to give those travelling outside the early morning peak a form of rebate on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Blue Line train.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 2, 2023 announced a 50 percent reduction in prices of public transport services, including the Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, Standard Routes, First and Last Mile, Rail and Ferry, to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.