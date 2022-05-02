Lagos State late night building collapse: Death toll now eight

The death toll in the collapsed Ebute-Meta, Lagos State three-storey building had risen to eight.

Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, revealed this on Monday.

Farinloye spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that the eight dead persons were five males and three females.

An old three-Storey building collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta on Sunday at about 10:56pm.

NAN also reports that 23 occupants of the building were rescued.

However, rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the incident in search of occupants trapped under the rubble.

NAN.