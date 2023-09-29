Lagos State Government shuts popular Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Ladipo Market, Mushin over alleged environmental infractions.

The infractions included reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises and non-payment of waste disposal bills.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Wahab confirmed the market was closed in the early hours Friday, adding that it would remain closed until the mandatory conditions for reopening were met.

He said in a statement: “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.

“The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.

“Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations.

“Lagos Waste Management Authority’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the closure was expected to allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and the implementation of necessary remedial measures, serving as a clear signal that LAWMA would not hesitate to take decisive actions, where and when environmental laws were flouted.

Gbadegesin said: “As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible. LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause.

“The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets.”