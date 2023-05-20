Lagos State gets new Federal Controller of Works

Olukorede Keisha, a Civil Engineer, has taken over the saddle of leadership as the new Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she was the Assistant Director in charge of Federal Highways in Lagos State.

Keisha took over from Umar Bakare, the outgone Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, on Friday.

Bakare who was recently promoted to the exalted Directorate cadre, is to resume at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.

He would assume duty in Abuja as Director, Development in the Department of Planning and Development.