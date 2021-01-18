The Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency under the leadership of Ralph Igwenagu has rolled out the achievements of the Command for the year 2020.

Though the year was characterised with challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protest, the Command was able to arrests a total of 471 drug offenders comprising of 424 males and 47 females from various locations across Lagos State.

Their age ranged from 14 to 58.

Out of this number, 257 were found to be associated with the offences either directly or accomplices to the crime, which have been charged to Court, while 214 who are drug users were counseled and released.

The Command also seized a total of 11,798.841 kg (over 11 tons) of various illicit drugs and 722.31 litres of same illicit drugs from dealers and joints within Lagos State.

A breakdown showed Cannabis Sativa, 11,598.549kg’ Cocaine 0.848kg; Heroine 0.101kg; Tramadol 167.869kg; Diazepam 7.645kg; Exol-5 2.05kg; Methamphetamine 0.072kg; and Rohypnol 21.707kg.

The liquid are Codeine base Cough Syrup, Diazepam injections and Tramadol injections that makes 722.31 litres.

In the area of prosecutions, the Command successfully secured the convictions of 72 defendants at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

This comprise of 71 male and a female, with various degrees of jail terms.

Within the year 2020, the Counselling Unit of the Command conseled 214 drug users who were reunited with their families.

In the same vein, the Unit successfully rehabilitated six drug dependent persons brought in by their parents.

The Command as part of its mandate also embarked on advocacy visits to various Stakeholders such as Traditional Institutions, relevant Non Governmental Organisations, Religious Organisations as well as the Media to sensitise them as well as the public on the dangers of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

The Command however observed the alarming increase in the number of women (mothers) involved in drug activities in the State, which it said portends a great danger to healthy upbringing of our youths.