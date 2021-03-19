Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Promotions, has been named as Chairman of the Lagos State Boxing Association.

The new helmsman was sworn-in at the inauguration ceremony of the board members of the various Lagos State Sports Associations conducted by the Lagos State Sports Commission at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Wednesday.

Also inaugurated on the LSBA board are Anthony Adeboye Adeyinka as Vice Chairman, with members as boxing legend and coach, Joe Mensah, Damilola James, Koye Sowemimo and Oluwadare Afolayan.

Speaking at the event, Sola Aiyepeku, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, said the new board members were appointed following their keen interest and contributions to sports development, as well as their service to humanity.

Aiyepeku charged the new appointees to transform their associations in line with the commission’s of building a sustainable, vibrant sports industry.

He also urged them to organise at least two events every quarter to drive the discovery and development of talents at all levels, including students and youth.

The Chairman also directed all associations to hold their inaugural meetings before the end of the month and chart a new course for a Lagos State sports.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, Alumona said it is time for the state boxing board to harness the great potential represented via over 750 boxing clubs across Lagos with 22,000 registered members, including young boxers from the age of 10.

Flykite Promotions is the promoter and organiser of GOtv Boxing Night, the biggest boxing event in Nigeria.

Other chairmen inaugurated included Adebiyi Fetuga for Golf, Yemi Adeyeye for Volleyball, Biodun Ogidan for Baseball, Lekan Thomas for Chess, Tokunbor Agoro for Lawn Tennis and Frank Ozomah for Cycling.