Lagos State appoints new Director of Public Prosecutions, others

The Lagos State Government has appointed a former Director in the Office of the Public Defender, Dr. Babajide Martins, as the new Director of Public Prosecutions of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Titilayo Shitta-bey.

It stated that Martins’s appointment followed the appointment of the former DPP, Olayinka Adeyemi, as a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State.

A Director in the DPP’s office, Oshinusi Adetutu, was also appointed as the new Director of the Directorate of Citizens Rights.

Other appointments include those of Adenike Oluwafemi as the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Aderoju Salau as the Deputy Director of Directorate of Civil Litigations.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Martins is a graduate of the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

He is also a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales.

He graduated with a Master’s in Law, LLM in European Management and Employment Law, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) respectively from the University of Leicester, England.

The new DPP, thereafter, bagged a Ph.D. in constitutional law from Birkbeck College, University of London.

Prior to joining the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Dr. Martins had worked in England as a crown prosecutor and at Blackburn Borough Council in England, where his practice included criminal prosecution, civil litigation, employment law, youth justice, and safeguarding.