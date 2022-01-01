Lagos State announces second term resumption date for schools

The Lagos State Government has said that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state will resume for the second term 2021/2022 academic session on January 4, 2022.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Seriki-Ayeni noted that all students are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

She said: “The Director-General wishes the students and teachers happy resumption while enjoining all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

“School leaders should also note that the Mid-Term break for the second term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April, 2022.”

Seriki-Ayeni enjoined boarding students to resume on January 3, 2022 in preparation for academic activities.

She said the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe the teaching and learning process in schools.