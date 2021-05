The Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Debo Oshundun, has called on the leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission to bring on board members of the association on the reconstituted sports association boards in the state.

Oshundun spoke during a visit to the LSSC on Wednesday.

He said: “As part of critical stakeholder in sports development in the state, I want to call on the leadership of the commission to bring on board our members as media attaches to the various sporting associations in the state.

“This will help in the area of information management and cordial relationship between media and the commission.

“The last boards also had SWAN members on board, but the arrangements were not tidy.”

In his remarks, the Director-General, LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafar, thanked the new Lagos SWAN executive members for deeming it fit to pay the commission a visit after the association’s election held in March.

Gafar’s words: “For us at the commission, sportswriters take a vital place in our hearts.

“Though, we may disagree with each other in one area or the other, we are partners in progress.

“We welcome criticism from the media but our appeal is that such criticism should be objective.

“We don’t claim to know it all, our doors are always opened to the association.

“So, we hope for an improved relationship in the coming years.”

The Director-General said the request for appointing SWAN members as media attaches to the newly reconstituted sports association boards was a welcome suggestion.

Gafar said: “The request is a welcome idea.

“We will look into it and very soon the commission will get back to you on it.

“Though we don’t have any record that SWAN members are part of last sports association boards, but we will consider your request because is in line with our new policy in sports development and guidelines for the sports association.”