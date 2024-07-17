Lagos speaks on reported reintroduction of monthly sanitation

The Lagos State Government has reacted to a viral news on social media that beginning from July, the state government has reintroduced the monthly sanitation exercise.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed the position of the government.

Wahab said the viral news is the work of mischief makers who are keen on confusing residents.

He urged all residents to disregard the content of the viral fake news and go about their lawful business endeavour, adding that there will be no restriction of movements on the last Saturday of July as erroneously included in the fake news.

Wahab explained that what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday during a sanitation sensitisation exercise at Campos playground, Lagos Island was that the state will start a weekly community-based sensitisation and awareness exercise that will involve all residents.

In his words: “The Governor also stated that State Government officials will lead from the front every week by going round to join residents in cleaning their environment in a voluntary manner while preaching the message.”

Wahab added that at no time did the Governor make a pronouncement that the monthly exercise and restriction will start in July or any other month for now.

The Commissioner urged all residents to imbibe the culture of cleaning their surroundings all the time and not wait until the government declares a particular month for commencement of sanitation or restriction of movement.

