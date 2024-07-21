Lagos speaks on alleged imposition of parking fees on worshippers, churches

The Lagos State Government has clarified that the state’s parking policy will only affect motorists who intend to utilise the newly created 1,800 parking slots of the Lagos State Parking Authority.

Adebisi Adelabu, the General Manager, LASPA, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Lagos State.

Adelabu said the authority was concerned about a recent social media post regarding parking charges for churches and worshippers in Lagos State.

He said: “The post incorrectly stated that LASPA on Saturday announced it will from October charge churches and worshippers in Lagos State, who parked vehicles on designated streets around places of worship.

“To clarify the matter, LASPA wishes to emphasise that this information is inaccurate and does not reflect the true intent of our communication.

“The Lagos State Government is not imposing parking fees on churches or worshippers for parking on streets around religious institutions.

“Rather, LASPA is implementing the Lagos State Parking Policy to mitigate parking induced traffic congestion across the state.

“Lagos is experiencing a high demand for parking spaces that exceeds available space like many other major cities worldwide facing similar challenges.”

Adelabu said this shortage of space prompted the agency to adopt a regulated on-street parking model to manage parking resources efficiently.

She recalled that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier this year approved the introduction of a regulated on-street parking, which was announced during a stakeholder’s forum on February 14.

She said religious organisations and other stakeholders were adequately represented at the forum, adding that the outcome was later communicated to the umbrella bodies representing these groups.

She added that one of such correspondences was referenced in a news release making the rounds on social media.

Adelabu said: “It is important to clarify that no specific religious group is being singled out by this policy.

“Our aim is to ensure all stakeholders are informed and prepared for the implementation of the regulated on-street parking scheme.

“Additionally, Lagos State Government has designated and ‘lane-marked’ suitable roads for on-street parking across major zones such as Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, creating approximately 1,800 additional parking slots.

“The communication sent to religious institutions serves to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilising these designated parking slots.”

Adelabu said the management of these facilities would be overseen by concessionaires under the regulation of the Lagos State Parking Authority.

She added that LASPA remained committed to improving traffic flow and parking management through transparent and equitable measures that would benefit residents and visitors alike.

