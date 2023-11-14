Lagos speaks as LAWMA sweepers crushed to death identified as sisters + Photos

The Lagos State Government has reacted to the killing of sanitation officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency by a private car driver allegedly fleeing from operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

While the sweepers have been identified as sisters from the same parents, the location of the car is now also known.

There were reports that the vehicle involved in the killing of the sisters had been taken to an unknown destination.

However, it was said to have been towed from the scene of the incident to Pedro Police Station for custody.

The Eagle Online was told that the driver of the vehicle did not flee the scene immediately the incident occurred.

He was said to have pleaded with those around to save him and that he was prepared to do anything the family of the deceased requests from him.

However, when the crowd became restless, insinuating that he wanted to use money to cover his crime and tried descending on him, The Eagle Online was told that the driver fled the scene.

A source who lives in the area told The Eagle Online: “It’s not true that the driver fled immediately he ran into the women.

“He actually came out of the car and told those around to help him.

“He said he was prepared to take responsibility for his action and also see to the welfare of the family of the deceased.

“This was after he was told that the deceased were the ones taking care of their old mother.

“But when the atmosphere became charged and he was going to be lynched, he took to his heels by style.”

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Government in a statement by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor of Lagos State, Hon. Sola Gita, said: “The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) has been drawn to the above captioned story circulating on social media alleging that LASTMA personnel were responsible for a fatal incident that claimed the lives of two LAWMA Street Sweepers today around Charlie Boy at Gbagada inward Oworonsoki, Lagos.

“The Ministry of Transportation wishes to express its profound condolences to the management of LAWMA and families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

“Information gathered, revealed that the driver of an Honda Saloon Car with registration number EPE 984 DV rammed into the innocent sweepers while they were discharging their duties along Gbagada Expressway this morning.

“Immediate investigation revealed that no LASTMA personnel was involved in the unfortunate incident.

“In addition, it was confirmed that Police men from Pedro Police Station had recovered the accidented vehicle into their custody to aid further and thorough investigation on the incident in order to unravel the real cause.

“The Ministry of Transportation wants to assure members of the public that the outcome of the Police investigation would be made public and anyone found culpable would be made to face the consequence of the Law.”

The Special Adviser Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation appealed to members of the public to remain calm and motorists to always drive with caution on Lagos roads and highways.