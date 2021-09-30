Lagos Speaker, Obasa, harps on true federalism

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday re-emphasised the need for Nigeria to think in the direction of true federalism, saying it is one of the major solutions to the county’s many challenges.

Obasa made the call at the 13th annual Hijrah Lecture 1443 A.H (2021) organised by the House with the topic: ‘The Role of the Youths in the Emerging Socio-Economic and Political Realities’.

He said it is imperative that citizens and leaders in the country intensify efforts to salvage the economy, especially against the backdrop of increasing poverty rate as well as the dwindling fortunes of the Nigerian currency as against the dollar.

Speaker Obasa, who noted the topic of the event was very important at this time of the country’s journey, further urged the federal government to see the current situation as an opportunity to address the issue of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) in favour of the states.

He said if Nigeria is to make progress, it should follow the steps of the United States of America and China which rely on the provinces.

“China today relies on the provinces of the country. USA practises true federalism. If we are practising federalism, we should be consistent. We should operate in a way that Osun State would explore its resources and Zamfara would do same,” he said.

Obasa noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly had always been youth-friendly in relation to bills passed by the House.

He listed some of the bills as the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Child’s Rights Bill, the Employment Trust Fund, which provides loans to youths ready to make progress, and the Sports Commission Bill amended by the House.

The Speaker said Hijrah affords Muslims the opportunity to thank Allah and continue to have faith in Him.

He recalled how COVID-19 had affected the world and caused fears and deaths just as he remembered Nigerians who became victims of the pandemic.

In his lecture, Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, Chief Imam and Missioner, Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council, urged the youths to know that they would one day lead the country just as he slammed leaders for relegating the youths for too long.

He also advocated for women to be given more important roles in governance of the country.

On his part, Dr. Sa’eid Ahmad, Consultant General Surgeon and Imam, also spoke about moral decadence in the society, the rot in the education and other sectors of the economy.

He said the youths must be diligent and hardworking even in the face of the country’s challenges.

Addressing the guests after the lecture, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the points raised by the lecturers would be considered and their suggestions implemented.