Lagos Speaker in closed door meeting with APC PCC

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly has received the Security and Intelligence Committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC)

Obasa received the committee delegation led by retired Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik and other top security experts at the assembly complex in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visit is coming few weeks to the general election which has Sen. Bola Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.

NAN reports that upon arrival of the committee, Abdulmalik and other security experts which include the former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Abayomi Olorunisakin, and the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with the speaker.

Also on the entourage were retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu and Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, a former lawmaker and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.