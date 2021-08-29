Lagos Speaker condoles PDP over loss of chairman, others

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, over death of its officials.

Obasa made this known in a condolence messages to the PDP and the deceased families in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the party, recently lost its state Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic and Secretary, Muiz Dosunmu.

Other members and officials of the party who died included, Alhaji Monsuru Ajagbe, its Lagos West Vice Chairman and Shola Oladehinbo, Women Leader of the party in the state.

The party also lost its LGA Chairmen for Badagry, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

The speaker, therefore, urged the party to remain strong, despite the painful, trying and solemn period for its members.

Obasa, while praying for repose of the souls of the departed, urged the party at various levels to take solace in the fact that the departed officials, had played their roles for growth and progress of democracy and the nation.

“As religious people, we understand the place of God in everything that we do. We believe that God gives and takes. We only pray for His mercies at all times.

“As politicians, we also understand the roles we all play for the progress of our state or the nation. Irrespective of our political differences, we are first, human beings with blood and water inside us.

“As human beings, the least expected of us is to constantly show compassion, have human feelings and show love to one another.

“It is on these notes that I commiserate with the PDP and its officials, both at the national and Lagos state levels, over the demise of their colleagues in the state,” he said.

The speaker further urged the party not to abandon all those left behind by the departed, as this was the time to show them love.