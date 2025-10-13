Lagos Speaker celebrates Seyi Tinubu at 40

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he clocks 40.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, said Obasa praised him for his compassion and exemplary commitment to humanity and national development.

“Seyi Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to empowering young people stands as a beacon of hope amid the challenges they face today.

“His initiatives in education, skill acquisition, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship have been transformative, providing opportunities for youth across the nation.

“In a time when young Nigerians are navigating numerous challenges, Seyi’s leadership, empathy, and initiatives instill hope and encourage them to reach their potential,” the Speaker stated.

The Speaker’s message also underscored a vital lesson for society: the significance of giving back. “At just 40 years old, Seyi constantly serves as a reminder that personal success is best measured by the positive impact one has on others.”

The Lagos Speaker further stated that the celebration of Seyi Tinubu exemplifies not just a personal milestone but a collective recognition of his contributions towards a brighter future for Nigeria.

While wishing him long life and a lifetime of joy and good health, Speaker Obasa also prayed, “May he continue to inspire the youth and contribute positively to the development of our great nation.”