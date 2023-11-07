Lagos slashes fares of buses, trains again

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed the fares of buses and trains under its control by 25 percent.

According to available information, the effective date for the implementation of the fares is November 7, 2023.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Kolawole Ojelabi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to Ojelabi, Sanwo-Olu’s directive followed calls for the reinstatement of the 50 percent rebate on fare for regulated buses and rail transport.

He said: “Following appeals to the governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25% across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review is announced.

“Within the three months period of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023 representing about 50 per cent jump.”

Sanwo-Olu had on August 2, 2023 announced a 50 percent discount in fare on regulated transport bus and rail transport, which ended on Sunday.