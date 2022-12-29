Lagos slain lawyer: Face of killer cop unveiled, report sent to Abuja

The face of Dambri Vandi, the Police Officer who shot dead Lagos female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, has been unveiled.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Assistant Superintendent of Police shot dead the 41-year-old lawyer on December 25.

Raheem was shot dead by Vandi, who is attached to Ajah Police Station, Lagos State, in Ajiwe area of Ajah on Christmas Day.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed on Wednesday that Vandi’s Orderly Room Trial had been concluded and the report sent to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Hundeyin, who made available the photograph of the defaulted Police Officer on his Twitter handle, tweeted: “The investigation report was earlier today forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, had recommended the suspension of Vandi.

Disciplinary actions against Officers of his rank are handled by the Police Service Commission.