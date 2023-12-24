Lagos shuts Quilox nightclub over environmental, safety infractions

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, announced it has shut down Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club, owned by Shina Peller.

The government disclosed it shut down Quilox over environmental and safety infractions.

“A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission sealed Quilox nightclub over environmental and safety infractions,” LASEPA announced via its X handle.

The agency stated that Quilox had not complied with environmental rules.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring,” it added.

Meanwhile, the agencies also warned the operators of Sol Beach, the Good beaches, landmark Beaches and other social centres across the state to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the state during the yuletide.