Lagos shuts down sport facilities, suspends sporting activities

The Lagos State Sports Commission has announced that sport facilities will be closed and sporting activities suspended from March 23, 2020 as part of measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the closure of the facilities and suspension of activities, Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Sola Aiyepeku, stated that as a responsible body, the safety and wellbeing of recreational, professional athletes as well the general population is the most important priority.

Aiyepeku said: “In line with the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in discouraging gatherings of more than 50, we have taken the step of suspending sporting activities at all LSSC facilities.

“Sports naturally draw a lot of people, many entail contact with others, to stem the spread of the virus, we have to put such activities on hold till such a time that these activities do not put anyone at risk. We also ask operators of Private Sports Facilities, Gyms and Fitness Centres and organisers of Sport events to follow this directive.

“Sports in Lagos require a healthy, safe Citizenry and once this pandemic is under control, we will all be back on the pitches and tracks to enjoy and partake in sports. We take this step in the best interest of Lagosians.”

Sporting activities all across the world have been hit by Coronavirus pandemic as many have been suspended or postponed.

The latest casualty was the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, which has now been postponed.