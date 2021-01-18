In furtherance of the ongoing rehabilitation works on Ikorodu Road, Mile12 to Ketu corridor, the Lagos State Government will close down the service lane inward Lagos for repairs expected to last for a period of four weeks, commencing from January 16, 2021.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, reaffirmed that the upgrade of the service lane inward Lagos from Chainage 1+900m (Ikosi Junction) to CH.2+479 (LAMATA Interchange project) is part of efforts of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to ensure a seamless flow of traffic within the metropolis, especially along the ever-busy Ikorodu Road.

Oladeinde also explained that the closure will affect the existing traffic management plan put in place, adding that the motoring public needs to be very cautious when driving along the corridor while using the diversion routes to reduce inconveniences.

According to him, in order to ease the work and ensure seamless flow of traffic on the axis, the Alausa Secretariat, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bound motorists will be diverted through Oyero Street, Ohundun Street and Ikosi Road, while Lagos bound motorists will use the already completed main carriageway inward Lagos.

While advising road users to exit from “inward Lagos carriageway” at LAMATA interchange to connect the Third Axial Road as an alternative route, the Commissioner revealed that pavement works on the main carriageway inward Lagos had been completed, while inward Ikorodu will be completed in the next few days.

Oladeinde assured that adequate traffic management measures have been put in place to ease traffic congestion along the route, stressing that the steps will only be effective if motorists cooperate with the traffic management personnel deployed to the corridor.

The Commissioner, therefore, appealed to Lagosians to complement the present administration’s efforts with full compliance to directives and total adherence to the traffic laws to ensure better mobility during the course of the construction along the corridor.