Lagos shuts Dowen College over alleged illegal waste disposal

The Lagos State Government has sealed Dowen College, located in Lekki Phase 1, over alleged indiscriminate waste disposal into drainage channels.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, condemned the act as a blatant violation of the state’s environmental laws, warning that such infractions would not be condoned.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against any institution or organisation that flouts our waste management regulations,” Wahab stated. “Lagos must remain clean, safe, and healthy for all residents, and we will ensure enforcement without compromise.”

Confirming the action, Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the enforcement team, working with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), sealed the school after it was reportedly caught in the act.

Gbadegesin said members of the Lekki Residents Association alerted authorities, leading to the arrest of a cart pusher who allegedly admitted being contracted by the school to dispose of its waste.

The closure follows the state’s renewed zero-tolerance campaign against environmental infractions, particularly indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which officials say contributes to flooding.

