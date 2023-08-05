Lagos shuts damaged Alapere pedestrian, begins emergency repairs

The Lagos State Government said it has temporarily closed Alapere Pedestrian Bridge which was damaged by an articulated vehicle and begun immediate remedial works on sections that need urgent attention.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Shina Odunuga, swift intervention was prompted by a viral video revealing cracks on various sections of the bridge.

Odunuga said the bridge had been good, safe and useful for well over 15 years until the current unfortunate event.

He said a team of Lagos State Government officials from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Public Works Corporation conducted a joint inspection to assess the extent of damage to the infrastructure.

Odunuga said the team led by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, decided to temporarily close the bridge in the interest of public safety.

He said the delegation assessed the situation, conducted tests and began immediate repairs.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the damage to the bridge occurred when an articulated low-bed truck attempted to navigate the bridge while carrying heavy-duty equipment that exceeded the provided standard design headroom of 5.4 metres.

“At this juncture, the incident brings to mind similar occurrences at Alakija-Trade Fair and Apapa/Oshodi within the past year.

“Public infrastructure is being negatively impacted due to the recklessness of road transporters who fail to adhere to international best practices while driving articulated vehicles,” he said.

Odunuga added that the Alapere Pedestrian Bridge was the third bridge damaged within a short period, thereby posing challenges to infrastructural growth, given the limited resources of the state government.

He said investigations revealed that the damage could be quickly managed, hence ongoing remedial works already initiated would ensure prompt reopening of the infrastructure.

He said the bridge would be placed under close observation and updates on its status would be communicated promptly to the public, as part of the government’s commitment to continued civic engagement.

Odunuga said the state government will continually explore viable safety measures including installation of advanced sensor technology to mitigate future risks in line with its commitment to ensure safety on roads.

“We would like to urge all commuters and the general public to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and guidelines for safety,” he said