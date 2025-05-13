Lagos shuts 35 supermarkets for selling expired products

Lagos State Government has revealed that 35 supermarkets were shut between January and April for selling expired products.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose, disclosed this on Tuesday at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

She added that some other supermarket markets have been sanctioned and made to pay fines.

The Commissioner said the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has been educating consumers and to continue to report when such cases occur.

Ambrose also stated that as a result of the Lagos Investment Roundtable, numerous Expressions of Interest from local and foreign investors are under active discussion.

“One of the major outcomes is the partnership with the Lagos State Government, through the ministry, successfully concluded a $200 million partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports aimed at developing critical infrastructure and logistics within the Lekki corridor, boosting ICT innovation, healthcare facilities, and port.”

“A notable milestone was the Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), positioning Lagos as a gateway for trade and Investment among 56 Commonwealth nations,” she said.

“Beyond Lekki, the state government pushed forward on developing industrial infrastructure in the state. In Ikorodu, construction progressed on a new Small-Scale Industrial Estate at Gberigbe, intended to host 44 units of light manufacturing and agro-processing businesses, which will be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

“Similarly, plans have been drawn to revamp older industrial estates in Ikeja, Ilupeju, Oshodi-Isolo, and Amuwo-Odofin. So far, when I said Lagos State is a thriving state, supermarkets are springing up very frequently.”

