Lagos shifts 10th international climate change summit

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced a new date for the commencement of its 10th International Climate Change Summit.

The Lagos State Government regretted the change and pleaded for understanding of participants and stakeholders.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, he informed that the Summit will now be held from June 11 to 13, 2024 at the same venue: Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 10th Lagos International Climate Change Summit, with the theme: “Accelerating Climate Finance and Championing Local Adaptation Initiatives,” was originally scheduled for June 4 to 6, 2024.

Tajudeen apologised for any inconvenience the postponement may have caused all delegates and stakeholders, attributing it to circumstances beyond its control.

He said: “This decision has not been made lightly, and we wanted most importantly to guarantee a summit where all stakeholders are present and commitment galvanized towards accelerating Climate Adaptation in the State.

“We appreciate the time and effort you have invested in preparing for this event, and we share your disappointment in having to reschedule.”

The Permanent Secretary also sought renewed interest and commitment on attendance and participation from all the invitees and guests on the new dates for the summit.