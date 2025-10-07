Lagos setting pace in sports development — Olopade

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, says Lagos State is setting the pace in sports development in the country.

He spoke in a statement he issued on Monday after the state successfully hosted the E1 Electric Boat Racing Championship, the first of its kind in Africa.

Olopade commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary and dynamic leadership, and praised the Lagos State Government for transforming the state into a global sports hub.

With this success, Lagos joins world cities like Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice in hosting the prestigious E1 Boat Championship.

The NSC DG said that Lagos has also hosted major events such as the Access Bank Lagos Marathon, Lagos International Badminton Classic, and “Chaos in the Ring” boxing event.

He said Sanwo-Olu understands the role of sports in social and economic growth, adding that the commission will continue supporting all states in this mission.

Olopade further emphasised the commission’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to build a sustainable sports economy.

“President Tinubu has mandated the NSC to grow a sustainable sports economy that will attract global sporting events, and that is a key step Lagos has embraced,” he added.