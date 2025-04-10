Lagos sets up pumping station at Adeniji Adele underbridge  

The Lagos State Government has set up an ad-hoc pumping station at Adeniji Adele underbridge to alleviate flooding in Aroloya Street, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, Oroyinyin, and surrounding areas.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina on Thursday in Lagos.

Wahab said the move was part of the state’s efforts to address the temporary blockage of drains caused by ongoing construction work on Lagos Island.

He added that the choice of Adeniji Adele underbridge for the pumping station was informed by the need not to disrupt the ongoing construction works in the listed areas.

He said the measure would provide relief to the affected residents and business owners.

He said: “The flooding was caused by a temporary blockage of the drains in the area as a result of the ongoing constructions, which was part of the total regeneration of Lagos island.

“I urge business owners and residents to be patient with the state government as we work to complete this crucial regeneration project, which will ultimately benefit the community.”

The commissioner added that the construction would be completed in a very short time and urged stakeholders to contribute to the success of the project.

He encouraged residents to properly dispose of their waste according to guidelines set by the Lagos State Government.

“It should be noted that the state government has approved a total regeneration of Lagos Island; to include improving and expanding the drainage infrastructures.

“These are primary and secondary channels, constructing pumping stations with smart sensors for flood control,” he said.

He said the project also included promoting sustainable urban regeneration by reconstructing major roads within the area to address tidal challenges.

“We appeal for the cooperation of the residents and business owners with the contractors.

“However, while efforts are being made to minimise inconveniences, occasional disruptions may occur.

“Everyone must be rest assured that the welfare of Lagosians is paramount to the government,” he said.

