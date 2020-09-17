The Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, was on Wednesday named among the lead judges at the ongoing Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon 2020.

The Smart Meter Hackathon is an initiative of the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in partnership with Eko Innovation Centre to design, develop and produce smart metering system using local talents.

The Hackathon is expected to improve access to electricity by accelerating the production of affordable electricity meters to bridge the metering gap in Lagos State and by extension Nigeria.

Out of the 274 entries, 65 hardware and software prototypes were submitted, while 10 of the entries are expected to compete in the finals slated for September 16 to 18, 2020.

Some of the other participating judges include Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Innovation and Technology, Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs and Investment, Solape Hammond; Chief Commercial Officer, Ikeja Electric, Enobong Ezekiel; and Chief Executive Officer of Mojec International, Chantelle Abdul.

According to the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, the inclusion of the Managing Director amongst the list of the distinguished guests was a testament to his sterling leadership and further lends credence to the DisCo’s thought leadership drive in the Nigerian Electricity Ecosystem.

Recall that Fadeyibi was among the top panellists that included the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other captains of industry at the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board-organised World Youth Skills Day held last July.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company is also one of the lead sponsors of the Smart Meter Hackathon.