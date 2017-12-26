Lagos sets date for Agege Stadium’s readiness for CAF CL – Tinubu 

The Lagos State Government has assured that Agege Township Stadium will be ready to host the CAF Champions League in February, 2018.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, gave the assurance on Tuesday during a scheduled visit to the stadium, popularly known as The Soccer Temple.

He allayed fears in the public space on the possibility of the construction work not being completed before the arrival of the inspection team in Nigeria by January for their final inspection and approval.

Tinubu expressed optimism that the project will be ready on time.

He said: “After going round to have a first-hand evaluation of the work being carried out here and having interacted with the project manager who you can see on site, I’m optimistic that this place will be ready in the third week of January.”

With the CAF Champions League expected to commence in February, Tinubu said contractors have given the assurance that work will be intensified to meet up with the deadline given to them by the Lagos state government.

He said: “By the beginning of next week, work will be going on here round the clock as we are poised to deliver on time.

“The government of Lagos state under his Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode is synonymous with excellence and prompt service delivery and this particular project will not be an exception.”

The Lagos State Government under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode approved the upgrading of the Agege Stadium from a community stadium as part of the state’s support for sports.

According to the masterplan, the stadium is expected to have a VVIP section, standard and well secured dressing rooms for teams and officials, internet enabled press gallery and a mixed zone for post-match interviews.

The MFM Football Club of Lagos and Nigeria Professional Premier League winner, Plateau United, will be representing Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Champions League.