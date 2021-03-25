The Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team of the Lagos State Government has called for help in identifying the boyfriend who beat his girlfriend for allegedly cheating on him in a viral video.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported about a lady who was filmed being harassed by her boyfriend and his friends for allegedly cheating on him.

When her boyfriend confronted her for cheating, she told him that he too has cheated on her before.

This made him angry and he slapped her while telling her that he is a boy and can cheat.

The DSVRT took to its Twitter handle to ask for information about those involved in the video.

It tweeted: “DSVRT welcomes any person with vital information concerning the persons involved in the following videos.”