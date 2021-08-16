Lagos set to digitise housing delivery process

The Lagos State government has unveiled plans to digitise two core departments in the Ministry of Housing to fast-track data processing for increased efficiency.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai.

He explained that the departments concerned are the Estate Department which has the responsibility of processing applications for home ownership as well as the Physical Planning and Survey Department which is vested with the duty of interfacing with prospective joint venture partners.

“The automation of the work processes of the ministry is starting with these two departments because of their pivotal roles in the process of housing delivery,” he said, adding that both departments interact with the public either in handling applications for home or managing enquiries from private developers and investors who may be interested in partnering with the State.

“It is our belief that the digitization process will bring conveniences to all as information can be accessed and exchanged between the Ministry and its public at all times,” he added.

The commissioner asserted that the digitisation would also bring about improved productivity and real-time data processing since the documents of all prospective allottees and investors can be verified online.

He pointed out that the digitisation process would not only help to fast-track processing of documents but also aid data collection, promote greater resource management as well as protect archival documents for future references.

Akinderu-Fatai, who described digitalization as a necessary development, said it is in response to global trends of increasing system proficiency and ease in work processes.