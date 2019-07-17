The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Wednesday served seven days “Removal Notice” to all illegal structures/commercial activities along Badagry Expressway.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, while addressing owners of these illegal structures/traders at different spots warned them to immediately vacate all road setbacks and walkways within the stipulated date given to them by the government.

CSP Egbeyemi said all illegal structures/traders on road set-backs and walk-ways from Eric Moore down to Trade Fair must remove their illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops on or before July 23, 2019.

He disclosed that the “Removal Notice” became imperative in preparation for the commencement of road works to be embarked upon along that corridor and to dislodge criminal elements who on daily basis engaged in robbing motorists, including innocent members of the public of their valuables.

According to the Chairman: “It was an eyesore seeing owners of these illegal structures/traders (iron benders, fruits/pepper/ram sellers, furniture makers and food vendors) indiscriminately dumping their refuse and used materials on road set-backs, walk-ways and canals, thereby causing serious flood to the entire axis whenever it rains.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s newly signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing the environment.”

Egbeyemi advised miscreants and hoodlums who have turned under pedestrian bridges, shanties and abandoned vehicles, including containerised shops, as their abode to vacate immediately as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.