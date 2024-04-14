Lagos seeks help in locating woman assaulting baby + Video

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has called on the public to help in locating a woman seen in video maltreating a baby for urinating on the floor.

The viral video was shared by Nigeria’s former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr, on his X handle on Saturday.

LSDSVA, which condemned the act in a post on its verified X handle on Saturday, urged the public to help locate the woman.

In the video which went viral on Saturday, the woman was seen beating the baby with a rod.

She ignored the baby’s cry.

The woman further pushed the baby to the ground and stepped on the infant’s stomach with her two legs.

It could not be ascertained if the perpetrator of the violence is the mother of the child or a maid.

Commenting on the video, the LSDSVA urged the public to get in touch with the agency if they had any information as to where the incident happened.

It said: “Trigger warning.

“Our attention has been drawn to the video.

“Anyone with information about the person involved or the location, kindly send us a DM or call our Toll Free Line – 08000333333 to make a report.”

While sharing the video, Nweke had said: “I need to find this child being beaten with a rod immediately.

“Anyone with information about the location and time of this video should kindly reply or send a DM with the details.

“Thank you.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has also called for information on the incident.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, wrote on his X handle: “This is barbaric and unacceptable.

“We have shared the video on our various platforms and groups to know where this occurred.

“Anyone with useful information should please contact us.

“We need to investigate this and take necessary action.”

