The Lagos State Government has sealed three illegal container terminals and two buildings in Amuwo-Odofin area and additional 17 buildings in Oniru Estate, Lekki, due to construction infractions.

Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman for Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, said in a statement on Saturday, that the Commissioner, Dr Idris Salako, supervised the exercise.

Salako, while sealing off three illegal container terminals along Festac link bridge, Amuwo-Odofin including the one batching sand underneath the bridge, warned against illegal developments.

He noted that “the existence of container terminals and docks must be controlled in order to forestall abuse of the physical environment and ensure environmental sustainability.

“The terminals, some of which also operated unapproved docks, are situated indiscriminately in apparent contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law 2019 which stipulates that prospective developers must obtain Planning Information and Planning Permit as necessary conditions for locating such facilities,” he said.

The commissioner, who noticed a long queue of container trucks along Festac-Mile 2 link bridge, ordered their removal within 24 hours.

“The state government would not condone the existence of illegal terminals or similar facilities, considering their impacts on the infrastructure and natural resources of the state,” he said.

Salako also directed immediate removal of the containers from the inappropriate locations as a precondition for unsealing the facility.

He condemned the terminals operating illegal sand batching and indiscriminate stacking of containers.

Salako advised those interested in setting up such facilities to make enquiries from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for Planning.

He added that the ministry would give information to guide on approvable location, and obtaining Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

He also sealed the Festival Hotel and a nine-floor service apartment illegally renovated in Amuwo-Odofin.

Salako continued the clamp down on illegal constructions and sealed off 17 buildings in Oniru Estate, Lekki and several others in Oniru Beach.

Salako was accompanied on the trip by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Foluso Dipe.