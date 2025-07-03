Lagos seals Purple Mall, Lekki over accident at parking lot

Following the tragic incident at the parking lot of the Purple Mall, Lekki on Wednesday that claimed the life of a young Nigerian, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has sealed the mall indefinitely while a specialized investigation team has been constituted.

In a statement personally signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Wednesday evening, the investigative team will determine the root cause of the parking lot failure.

It will also assess compliance with all building safety regulations and identify any environmental or structural violations.

Also Read

According to Wahab: “This heartbreaking accident was entirely preventable. We will ensure full accountability and implement all necessary measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Commissioner also sent his heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, insisting that: “Lagosians deserve safe public spaces, and we will not compromise on this”.

He promised all residents that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Post Views: 2