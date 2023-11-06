Lagos seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah Market over waste offences

The Lagos Government has shut Ogba City Mall, Ikeja and Ajah market, Etti-Osa over sundry waste disposal offences.

Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Folashade Kadiri, confirmed the development.

In a statement on Sunday, Kadiri said the action was carried out by a combined enforcement team of LAWMA, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and Lagos State Government Special Environmental Corps, also known as Kick Against Indiscipline.

Kadiri said that shanties and illegal traders’ structures around Ajah BRT corridor and Ajah Jubilee Bridge were also cleared by the enforcement team.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the enforcement was a continuation of the administration’s onslaught on filth and indiscriminate waste disposal by markets and business facilities across the state.

Wahab said: “We are stepping up action on this administration’s zero tolerance for filth and reckless waste disposal by traders and business facilities.

“We have continuously warned business owners to expect action if they refuse to do the needful to sustain the environment.”

The Commissioner said that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would not relent in the pursuit of the lofty objective in the overriding public good.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the zero tolerance campaign was a continuous one, advising markets and business stakeholders to take steps to ensure a clean and hygienic premises.

Gbadegesin said: “For the umpteenth time, we are encouraging all business owners and markets to shun filth and put measures in place to guarantee responsible waste disposal in their places of operation.”

Gbadegesin, who said that enforcement action would reach the doorsteps of defaulters, urged them to play by the rules.