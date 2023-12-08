Lagos seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

The Lagos State Government has sealed a mosque, some churches and hotels in the state over environmental infractions.

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this in his X handle.

Wahab, in a tweet on Thursday, said officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency carried out the operation on Wednesday.

He listed the sealed premises as Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healing Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim and Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry and Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour).

Others were Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel and Suites, and Avro Supermarket.

Also Read:

“They were sealed on Wednesday by the @LasepaOfficial enforcement team over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” Wahab tweeted.