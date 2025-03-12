Lagos seals church, lounges, others over noise pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday sealed off some lounges, hotels, churches, fast food centres, and others over noise pollution.

This is contained in a statement by LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ajayi said the establishments were sealed due to persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

He said: “The agency’s enforcement team carried out operations in various locations, including Ogudu Ojota, Apapa, and Alapere, targeting businesses and institutions that failed to comply with the state’s environmental regulations.

“As a result, several establishments including lounges, bar, hotels, religious centres, retail outlets, fast-food centers, motor servicing centers, and logistics companies were shut down for violating environmental laws.

“Among the affected establishments were Flame Gospel Ministry International, Degra Eng/Electronics, B B Arena Hotel, Becfom Hotel, LA Megga Foods, 3C Hub, Kamara’s Lounge.

“Others are Quincy Int’l Hotel, Hotel De Julianna, J & A Hotel, Bulus Hotel & Century Night Club, Rich Trust Hotel, Gilly’s Guest House, Stac Marine Offshore, Arc Motors Servicing, GHK Logistics Base, Folade Hotels, and Deyus Place.”

Ajayi, however, reiterated the agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering a safe and healthy environment for all Lagos residents.

He added: “Noise pollution and other environmental infractions disrupt the peace and well-being of our communities.

“This enforcement action reinforces our zero-tolerance stance against violators and underscores our dedication to upholding environmental laws.”

The DG urged businesses and organisations to adhere strictly to environmental regulations to avoid sanctions, emphasising LASEPA’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Lagos.

