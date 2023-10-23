Lagos seals Alaba Market over gross environmental sanitation offences

The Lagos State Government on Monday sealed the popular Alaba Market located in the Ojo area of the state.

This came exactly a week after it reopened the Mile 12 Market last Monday.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the Mile 12 market was reopened after a thorough assessment, covering various aspects of environmental compliance, waste management practices, and general cleanliness within the market.

He noted that issues critical to the environment, public health and safety were not negotiable, as the government would not watch helplessly as those values were compromised and eroded by the conduct of a few people.

“We cannot continue to be nonchalant about our environment. Our negative attitude towards the environment must stop.

”The way we treat the environment is the way the environment treats us. We cannot fold our arms and allow the nonchalance of a few to affect the generality of the people.

While announcing the closing of the Alaba market, Wahab, on his X official handle posted, “Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences.”