The Lagos State Government has asked 56 property owners sealed in Ikoyi and on Banana Island axis to produce their building plan permits and evidence of stage certification.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said this in a statement released to newsmen by Mukaila Sanusi, the spokesman of the ministry, on Sunday.

Salako had during an ongoing Special Enforcement Operations, said the government was alarmed at the rate of unapproved and illegal structures springing up in Ikoyi and on Banana Island of the state.

He said: “The exercise continues to send strong signals of government’s determination to guard the State Operative Development Plans.

“Also, it is meant to curb illegal physical developments as the buildings/building construction sites sealed since the beginning of the Special Enforcement Operation midweek have reached 56 in number.

“On Saturday alone, 22 were sealed for building permit and conformity issues. Of this total, 16 were sealed on Banana Island whilst six were sealed at Adeyemi Lawson, Mcpherson and surrounding streets in Ikoyi.”

Salako urged the affected property owners to report to his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to perfect their documents.

He also advised property owners and developers to always obtain valid documents from the Lagos State Building Control Agency before they start construction.

He said: “The rate at which developers in these elite areas flout our planning laws by going ahead to erect buildings without the necessary permits is disturbing.

“This untoward act that is inimical to the sustainable development of our environment must be curtailed in the interest of all.”

Salako said that property owners in Ikoyi and Banana Island must produce on demand their planning permits and evidence of stage certification or risk their property being sealed.

He said the measures were in compliance with the state’s policy of Zero Tolerance for Illegal Developments, adding that the exercise would be extended to other parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Special Enforcement Operation is a joint operation aimed at sanitising the built environment in Lagos.

It is being handled by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State Planning Permit Authority, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Special Operations Team from the Governor’s Office.